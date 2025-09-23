Sri Lanka signs EU grant agreement for biodiversity conservation, waste management

Colombo, Sep 23 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the European Union to support sustainable economic recovery through biodiversity conservation and improved solid waste management.

Announcing the initiative, the finance ministry in a press release said the move will focus on restoring degraded ecosystems, implementing targeted conservation strategies and promoting sustainable land-use practices.

"Biodiversity is one of the most important assets of Sri Lanka, and through this project we will work together to strengthen its protection by improving management of waste,” EU Ambassador to Sri Lanka Carmen Moreno said. PTI CORR SCY SCY