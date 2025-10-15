Sri Lanka: Sinopec seeks govt support to expedite USD 3.7 bn oil refinery construction

Colombo, Oct 15 (PTI) Chinese energy giant Sinopec on Wednesday sought the Sri Lankan government's help in expediting the construction of a USD 3.7 billion oil refinery at the island nation's strategic Hambantota port, according to a statement. An agreement to build the state-of-the-art oil refinery was signed between the two nations in January during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to China. However, its commencement has been slow-going.

A delegation of the oil company called on Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to discuss the slow progress of the project, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The delegation, led by the company's vice president, sought government assistance to iron out remaining difficulties to expedite the work, it said.

The refinery, with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day, is said to become the main attraction at an investment zone around the Chinese-built Hambantota port.

China secured a long-term lease to build the economic zone. It also secured the Hambantota port on a 99-year lease as a debt swap. PTI CORR GRS GRS GRS