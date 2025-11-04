Sri Lanka to not implement wind power projects in Mannar without locals' consent

Colombo, Nov 4 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government will not implement wind power projects in the Mannar island without the consent of the people living there, the Cabinet announced on Tuesday.

The decision came nearly two months after public protests in the northeastern Mannar island.

“Taking into consideration the matters forwarded by the public regarding the environment and social issues that have arisen due to these projects, the President has informed the relevant authorities not to implement the wind power projects without the consent of the people living in Mannar island,” a cabinet note said.

One of the three wind power projects in the Mannar islands, a 100 MW project, had commenced in 2021 and was the subject of protests.

Several protests in the past led to clashes between the police and protesters, following which the police were accused of assault.

Tamil politicians in the area said protesters and even the religious leaders were subject to brutal police assault.

Two more wind power projects -- a 20 MW and a 50 MW -- were scheduled to commence in December 2025, and in a year later in 2026, respectively.

Early this year, the Adani Group announced its withdrawal from a 300 MW wind power project in Mannar following a row over the government's request to reduce the per unit buying price negotiated by the previous government in 2024. PTI CORR GRS GRS GRS