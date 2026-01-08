Sri Lanka to receive 10 Navy TH-57 helicopters from US

Colombo, Jan 8 (PTI) Sri Lanka will receive 10 US Navy TH-57 (Bell 206 Sea Ranger) helicopters, a top American diplomat said on Thursday.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said the helicopters, manufactured in Texas and built for reliability, are being transferred under the Excess Defence Articles Program and they are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka in early 2026.

"So pleased that the United States can offer 10 @USNavy TH-57 (Bell 206 SEA RANGER) helicopters to @AirForceLK at no cost for the equipment itself," she said.

"Crises like Cyclone Ditwah demonstrate the vital role helicopters play in search & rescue. These 10 helicopters will support the Sri Lanka Air Force by enhancing its fleet & pilot training for more effective disaster response,” she added. PTI CORR ZH ZH