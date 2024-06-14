Sri Lanka to send parliamentary team to discuss mercenaries in Russia

Colombo, Jun 14 (PTI) A Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation will visit Russia for a two-day visit from June 26 to discuss the repatriation of mercenaries hired from the island nation to serve in the Russia-Ukraine war, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Friday.

The team, comprising Sabry's deputy Tharaka Balasuriya and two other opposition parliamentarians, will discuss the return of mercenaries back to the country.

Sabry said the visit by the parliamentary delegation from June 26 to 27 follows his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign minister’s meeting in Russia this week.

Sri Lanka has so far arrested eight suspects in the human smuggling operation who sent retired military personnel to serve on the war front in Russia and Ukraine.

Balasuriya last week said 16 Sri Lankans remained disappeared in Russia and Ukraine while the government interventions had led to the return of 16 of them from the battle fronts.

So far 455 complaints of mercenaries departing have been recorded.

“The people have gone through different means, using visit visas through India and the Middle East. Agents have duped them. We have arrested some of the agents," Balasuriya said.

The relatives of the mercenaries have urged the island nation's government to take action to bring them back.

The foreign minister, who met the relatives of the mercenaries, had told them that the Russian embassy in Colombo would implement a rigid visa process as a deterrent.