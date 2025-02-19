Sri Lankan capital rocked by shooting at local court, notorious underworld figure dead

Colombo: A noted underworld figure died after he was shot on Wednesday morning within the court premises sending shock waves through the judicial district of Hulftsdorp, a suburb of Colombo.

Noted criminal suspect Ganemulle Sanjiwa died after admission to the hospital, Dr Rukshan Bellana, director of the National Hospital said.

Sanjiwa was brought for a hearing to the main magistrate’s court from the prison at the southern town of Boossa when he was shot at by a gunman, who was present at the hearing disguised as a lawyer, police said.

The revolver used for the murder was discovered within the court premises as a manhunt was launched to nab the assassin, police added.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by the police’s special task force that had earlier provided security escort to the prison van carrying him to the court.

However, he died soon after admission to the general hospital, the doctor said. The gunman fled the scene, police added.

Sanjiwa, who had fled the country after being hunted for criminal activities, was arrested at the airport upon his return from Nepal in September 2023.

Since then, he had been held under detention pending a number of cases against him.