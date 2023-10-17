Sri Lankan caregiver confirmed dead in Israel in attack by Hamas militants

Colombo, Oct 17 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday confirmed the death of a female caregiver from the island nation in Israel who was reported missing since October 7, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise multifront attack on the Jewish nation.

The Sri Lankan Ambassador in Tel Aviv, Nimal Bandara, told reporters through a call that Interpol confirmed that the 49-year-old was gunned down.

The caregiver, who hailed from the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, was feared dead after social media posts quoting eyewitnesses emerged.

"The Interpol had made contacts with her family for verification of information," Bandara said.

However, the authorities were unable to confirm the caregiver's death.

Bandara said the whereabouts of another Sri Lankan, a 44-year-old male from the Wennappuwa town of the North Western province, remained unknown.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry said on Monday that the Israeli forces arrested two female Sri Lankan workers who tried to enter Israel through Jordan two days ago.

Despite the killings of Sri Lankan nationals, Colombo saw a few pro-Palestine demonstrations.

On Monday, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa visited the Palestine mission here to show solidarity, and on Tuesday, the embassy was visited by the main Opposition leader, Sajith Premadasa.

Following the brutal attacks by the Hamas militants early on October 7 in the southern areas of the Jewish state, backed by a barrage of rockets that hit even the central parts of the country, Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against the Islamic militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007.