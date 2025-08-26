Sri Lankan court grants bail to ex-president Wickremesinghe in graft case, next hearing in Oct

Colombo, Aug 26 (PTI) A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to former president Ranil Wickremesinghe in a case relating to alleged misuse of state funds.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered that the 76-year-old leader be released on bail with three sureties of LKR 5 million each.

Wickremesinghe joined the proceedings virtually from the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

His lawyers cited deteriorating health conditions, seeking his release on bail, while state attorneys opposed the plea and argued that he should remain in remand custody until the trial concludes.

The case will be taken up again at the end of October, the court said.

President’s Counsel Thilak Marapana, Anuja Premaratne, Upul Jayasuriya and Ali Sabry appeared on behalf of Wickremesinghe, while Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris represented the Attorney General.

Submitting Wickremesinghe's medical reports, Premaratne told the court that three of the four main arteries of the 75-year-old former president’s heart were blocked, his heart tissues had suffered necrosis, and he was also battling a lung infection along with long-standing diabetes.

A cardiac specialist briefed the court in detail on his health condition.

“By mere appearance, one cannot notice that such serious medical conditions exist,” Premaratne said.

The court proceedings took place amid a heavy security cordon around the Fort Magistrate's Court. Hundreds of opposition supporters gathered outside to protest Wickremesinghe’s arrest.

According to the Daily Mirror news portal, a policeman on duty near the Fort Magistrate’s Court sustained injuries after being hit by a bottle thrown by a protester. Eyewitnesses said the bottle was aimed at a YouTuber but struck the policeman when the latter ducked for cover.

Wickremesinghe, who served as President from July 2022 to September 2024, was arrested on Friday last week after over five hours of questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He became the first Sri Lankan head of state to be arrested in the country’s post-independence history.

The former president was taken to the main Magazine Remand prison close to midnight on Friday after the Colombo Fort magistrate's court remanded him till August 26. Initially admitted to the prison hospital, Wickremesinghe was later transferred to the National Hospital ICU after his health deteriorated due to dehydration.

Wickremesinghe has been accused of misusing LKR 16.6 million of state funds to finance a private visit to the UK in 2023 to attend a university convocation of his wife Maithree.

He has denied the charge, insisting the invitation was extended to him in his official capacity as President.

The CID has also recorded statements from some of his aides in connection with the case.