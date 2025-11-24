Sri Lankan court sentences 10, including 3 women, to death for murder

Colombo, Nov 24 (PTI) A Sri Lankan rural court on Monday sentenced 10 people, including three women, to death for killing a 30-year-old man by attacking him with sharp-edged weapons and stoning him in 2011.

The sentence is being viewed as rare as 10 people were sentenced to death. Sri Lanka doesn’t implement the death penalty and they are commuted to life imprisonment.

The last hanging had taken place in 1976.

The court in the southwestern region of Embilipitiya freed two of the suspects.

The judgement came after 14 years — the murder happened in March 2011.