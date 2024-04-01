Sri Lankan government contributes USD 1 million to Gaza Children fund

Colombo, Apr 1 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government has contributed USD 1 million to the Gaza Children's Fund set up by the country to help children in war-torn Gaza who are affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, President Ranil Wickeremesinghe’s office said on Monday.

Advertisment

Additionally, over 20 million Sri Lankan rupees will be formally transferred to the Palestine government soon in response to the president's call to support the Gaza children, the statement added.

"The government of Sri Lanka donated USD 1 million to assist children impacted by the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The donation was formally transferred to the government of Palestine through the United Nations' official channel," a statement said.

In February, the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved the proposal by President Wickremesinghe to create the fund to help children caught in the war in Gaza.

Advertisment

The cash-strapped government has also encouraged contributions by citizens for the purpose.

The president's office had urged all ministries and government institutions to forego Ifthar celebrations during the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan and contribute to the Children of Gaza Fund.

Sri Lanka has called for a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza while advocating for a Palestine state.

Advertisment

Wickremesinghe has also highlighted the need to ensure the security of Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war began after the Palestine-based militants stormed across Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 others hostage.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in attacks carried out by Israel.

The ministry does not distinguish in its count between fighters and non-combatants.

Israel claims it has killed 10,000 Hamas militants. PTI CORR PY PY PY