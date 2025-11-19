Sri Lankan government turns heat on Rajapaksa ahead of opposition rally

Colombo, Nov 19 (PTI) The Sri Lankan government on Wednesday launched an attack in parliament against leading opposition leader Namal Rajapaksa over alleged forgery of his degree.

Rajapaksa, who is the only current active politician from the clan that led the country from 2005 until 2022, said he will respond to the allegations at a rally on Friday.

Nalinda Jayathissa, government spokesman and the Health Minister, referred to a post in circulation on social media about the alleged forgery of a degree certificate by Rajapaksa to become a lawyer.

“This report has clearly mentioned that there was no degree certificate from Namal Rajapaksa at the Law College when he had been enrolled as an Attorney At Law,” Jayathissa said.

The minister said the City University in London is not a recognised institution for the Law College in Colombo when Rajapaksa had applied in September of 2009.

“The media reports have cast serious doubts about his degree certificate, we hope he will explain the truth in parliament,” Jayathissa said.

Speaking in the central town of Kandy, Rajapaksa said he would respond to allegations at the opposition rally to be held day after tomorrow in the populous Colombo suburb of Nugegoda.

“We are holding this rally to nudge the government. All they have been doing for over a year is politically victimising the opponents,” Rajapaksa said.

The November 21 rally will be the first public agitation by opposition groups against the current National People's Power (NPP) government since they were elected in September last year.

However, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has not blessed the rally and said they would not officially attend it.

Rajapaksa’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and their breakaway splinter groups alongside the oldest political party, the United National Party (UNP) of the former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, have made elaborate plans to make it a grand public show against the NPP and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. PTI CORR NPK NPK