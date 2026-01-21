Sri Lankan judges attend capacity-building programme in India

Colombo, Jan 21 (PTI) Thirty district judges from Sri Lanka attend a special capacity building programme in Bhopal, the Indian mission said here on Wednesday.

The training programme was a result of a request from the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka Judges’ Institute.

The week-long programme organised at the Indian National Judicial Academy, Bhopal from January 12 to 16 comprised 11 thematic sessions covering key areas of judicial functioning, a statement from the Indian High Commission said.

These sessions included juvenile justice; judicial interventions to combat money laundering; sentencing procedures and related challenges; environmental law jurisprudence; electronic evidence and cybercrime; and judicial stress management and wellness, among others.

“In addition, the programme featured educational visits, including a field visit to Sanchi, aimed at providing cultural exposure,” the statement said.

The programme was organised under the enhanced capacity building framework announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025.

Earlier, the Indian National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, organised a similar knowledge exchange and capacity-building programme from December 15 to 19, 2025.

With around 300 Sri Lanka civil service officers being trained annually under a MoU between the National Centre for Good Governance of India and the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration, the enhanced capacity-building endeavour by India now benefits 1,000 Sri Lankans annually, the Indian High Commission added.