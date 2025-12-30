Sri Lankan judges visit India for capacity-building programme

Colombo, Dec 30 (PTI) Twenty Sri Lankan High Court judges visited India to attend a knowledge exchange and capacity-building programme, the Indian mission here said on Tuesday.

The programme took place at the Indian National Judicial Academy, Bhopal from December 15 to 19, according to a statement by the Indian High Commission.

It comprised nine thematic sessions covering key areas of judicial functioning.

These included judicial decision-making and appellate review; use of technology and digital transformation in courts; cybercrime and the handling of electronic evidence; judicial leadership and strategic thinking; integrity, ethics and accountability; and judicial stress and wellness. The programme was part of the broader framework of bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka in the area of capacity development. The collaboration gained further momentum following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during his State visit to Sri Lanka in April, whereby 700 customised training opportunities are being made available annually for Sri Lankan professionals.

Complementing this initiative, nearly 300 Sri Lankan civil servants are undergoing training each year under a pact between the National Centre for Good Governance of India and the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka's State visit to India in December last year. These initiatives by India cover knowledge exchange and professional development for around 1,000 Sri Lankan nationals each year, over and above existing training programmes such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme, the statement said.