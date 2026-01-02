Sri Lankan navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen, seizes trawler

Colombo, Jan 2 (PTI) Sri Lanka Navy on Friday said it has arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s waters.

Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath told PTI that the fishermen were arrested late on Thursday night north of Kankesanthurai in the northern province.

“They were doing illegal fishing in the area, and despite warnings to leave, they continued fishing,” he said.

After arrest, they were being brought to the Myladi fisheries inspectorate for further action, the navy said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious matter in India-Sri Lanka ties. Most of these incidents happen in the Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka’s northern tip, which is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Sri Lanka Navy personnel sometimes even fire at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seize their boats for illegally entering Sri Lanka's territorial waters.