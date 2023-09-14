Sri Lankan Navy arrests 17 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in country's territorial waters

Colombo, Sep 14 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 17 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Thursday.

The fishermen were arrested on Wednesday off the coast of Jaffna's Kakarathivu island.

"The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday arrested at least 17 Indian fishermen and took in custody three trawlers for illegally poaching in the island nation's territorial water," said the statement from the Sri Lankan Navy.

They had been escorted to the port of Kankesanthurai and handed over to the local fisheries directorate, the Navy said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

This problem has prevailed despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.

There have been several alleged incidents of Sri Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Union Government to secure their immediate release.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said, "Earlier today, three mechanised boats and 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters." Stalin requested Jaishankar to take up immediate diplomatic efforts to secure their release.

"These fishermen, who rely on fishing as their primary and sole source of livelihood, sometimes find themselves unintentionally drifting into Sri Lankan waters due to the absence of clear demarcation and navigational challenges," Stalin said in his letter.

The Indian Consulate in Jaffna said that it has provided materials and legal assistance to the 17 detained Indian fishermen.

"Consular officials of @CGJaffna provided material & legal assistance to seventeen Indian fishermen detained today in Jaffna. Consular officials sought welfare of fishermen & facilitated phone calls to their family in India," the Indian Consulate in Jaffna said in a tweet on social media platform X (previously Twitter).