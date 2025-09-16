Sri Lankan Navy to get 500 mn Japanese Yen to strengthen security capabilities

Colombo, Sep 16 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Navy is all set to get a grant of 500 million Japanese Yen (approx USD 3.3 million) to strengthen its security capabilities, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan Cabinet in a meeting on Monday approved the proposal to obtain the grant from Japan to be used in assisting "the official security services of the Sri Lanka Navy”, it said in a note.

The 500 million Japanese Yen fund will be utilised to provide drones to the Sri Lankan Navy under the Official Security Assistance Project. The unmanned aerial systems will be deployed for investigation, surveillance and monitoring activities, it said.

The note further said that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is expected to sign the official documents during his upcoming visit to Japan, the dates for which are yet to be announced.

Last month, the Cabinet authorised the Navy to undertake maritime security operations to provide services to foreign private maritime security companies, including the storage of firearms and ammunition belonging to floating armouries.

The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of merchant vessels transiting through Sri Lanka's territorial waters.

Such operations were earlier handled by a private company until 2015, a decision that had drawn criticism against the then government for sidelining the Navy in favour of a firm allegedly linked to political circles.