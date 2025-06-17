Sri Lankan Opposition stages walkout over denied debate on Israel-Iran conflict

Colombo, Jun 17 (PTI) Sri Lanka's opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from parliament after the Speaker refused to allow a statement by their leader, Sajith Premadasa, on the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Leader of the Opposition, Premadasa, sought to address the House, stating, "I want to make a statement of national importance." However, Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna, amid objections, ruled, “You are not allowed to do it now without following the procedure,” indicating that prior notice was required.

Chief opposition whip Gayantha Karunatilaka urged the Speaker to uphold members' rights to speak, emphasising, "This is a matter of grave economic concern to the country." Condemning the Speaker's decision, Premadasa said, "We cannot accept this denial of our right to speak," before leading the opposition's walkout in protest.

The Leader of the House and Minister Nalin Jayathissa said the opposition must wait until the adjournment time in the evening, when the foreign ministry's statement on the conflict would be heard.