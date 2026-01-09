Sri Lankan Parliament speaker rules out Opposition motion to appoint committee on conduct of JSC

Colombo, Jan 9 (PTI) Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne on Friday ruled out a motion by the Opposition to appoint a parliamentary select committee on the conduct of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The Opposition in November had moved the motion to examine the conduct of the JSC on appointments, promotions, transfers, dismissal and disciplinary control of judicial officers.

Wickramaratne in his ruling said the JSC embodied the exercise of the people’s judicial power and therefore enjoyed the constitutional protection of judicial independence. The Constitution does not permit Parliament to encroach upon the power of the judiciary, he said.

The Opposition argued that the judiciary must not be allowed to undermine the powers of Parliament and Parliament was supreme. The judicial power under the sovereignty of people was the prerogative of Parliament, the Opposition emphasised.

Speaker Wickramaratne said the Constitution does not provide Parliament the authority to inquire into, supervise or review the functions or decisions of the JSC. PTI CORR GSP GSP