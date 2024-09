Colombo, Sep 23 (PTI) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned from his post on Monday as part of a power transition in the country following the presidential election won by Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The resignation came ahead of the swearing ceremony of Dissanayake.

Gunawardena, 75, was prime minister since July 2022. PTI Corr NSA NSA