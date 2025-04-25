Sri Lankan president calls PM Modi to express solidarity in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

Colombo, Apr 25 (PTI) President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express solidarity with India over the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The telephone call lasted 15 minutes, the president’s office said.

“Dissanayake stressed Sri Lanka’s firm anti-terror stance and hopes for regional de-escalation”, the statement from his office said.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Earlier, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a letter to Modi, had expressed solidarity.

Also, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. "Sri Lanka strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured", it said.