Sri Lankan President Dissanayake congratulates Nepal’s newly-elected PM Karki

Colombo, Sep 13 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday congratulated Nepal’s newly-appointed prime minister Sushila Karki who took over as the head of the interim government following a week of violent protests.

“I convey my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Sushila Karki on her assumption of the Premiership of Nepal’s interim government,” Dissanayake said.

“We are confident that her leadership will guide Nepal towards a smooth return to lasting peace and democracy,” the statement added.

Former Chief Justice Karki, 73, was sworn-in as the country’s first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of K P Sharma Oli this week following wide-spread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests.