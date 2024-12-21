Sri Lankan President Dissanayake to visit China mid-January

Colombo, Dec 21 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday announced plans for an official tour to China in mid-January, following his recent visit to India.

Advertisment

Dissanayake's announcement came days after he and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya met with Qin Boyong, Vice-Chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) here on Tuesday and Wednesday, and reaffirmed the island nation's commitment to advancing high-quality development under China's multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“I will be going to China in mid-January,” Dissanayake told reporters in Kandy, a central district town.

Dissanayake's visit to India last week marked his first overseas trip since assuming the presidency on September 21.

Advertisment

Upon his return to Colombo, a senior Chinese official met with President Dissanayake, confirming that preparations for his upcoming visit to Beijing were underway.

China has expressed its continued support for Sri Lanka. Dissanayake has expressed gratitude to China for its support to restructure its international debt.

BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.

Advertisment

India is opposed to BRI, a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping to further the global influence of China with investments to build infrastructure projects. New Delhi has protested against Beijing for building the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stated to be the flagship project of the BRI, through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in violation of its sovereignty.

India is also vocal about its criticism of BRI projects stating they should be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, and the rule of law and follow principles of openness, transparency and financial sustainability.

India, the US and several other countries raised concerns over the BRI as China doled out huge loans to smaller countries for infrastructure projects without taking into consideration their ability to pay back the money. BRI has raised concerns after China acquired Sri Lanka's Hambantota port for a 99-year lease as a debt swap. PTI CORR SCY SCY