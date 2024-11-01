Sri Lankan president, Indian envoy discuss bilateral ties, fishing issues

Colombo, Nov 1 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha held a meeting here on Friday during which they stressed on the importance of a long-term solution to the ongoing fishing disputes between the two nations.

The discussion also highlighted areas for strengthening India-Sri Lanka relations, including a review of Indian-assisted projects in the island nation and potential collaborations in power, energy, and digitalisation, officials said.

The president expressed interest in learning from India’s expertise in power and energy sector development and the digitalisation process, with a view to advancing these areas in Sri Lanka with New Delhi's support, they said.

Dissanayake and Jha discussed the ongoing fishing disputes in the Northern Sea and stressed on the importance of a long-term resolution that respects the needs of fishermen on both sides.

President Dissanayake, who is expected to visit India soon, affirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to safeguarding the interests of its fishing community and enhancing bilateral cooperation. The dates for his visit are yet to be finalised, officials said.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. PTI CORR SCY SCY