Sri Lankan President leaves for India to attend AI Impact Summit

The summit focuses on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity. President Dissanayake is scheduled to address the summit on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the government. “During his visit to India, the President is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other world leaders,” it added. The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi has been described as the first international artificial intelligence gathering of its kind being held in the Global South, anchored around three Sutras of people, planet and progress as India's approach to cooperation in the field. France's Emmanuel Macron and Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, along with representatives of more than 60 other countries, will attend the summit. PTI CORR RD RD