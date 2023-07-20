Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe leaves for India to further cement bilateral ties

Colombo, Jul 20 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe embarked on a two-day official visit to India on Thursday for talks with the country's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to further advance and consolidate the bilateral relations.

This will be Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India after he after being appointed President of the cash-strapped country last year following the ouster of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a people's uprising in July. The visit comes as the 74-year-old leader marked the first anniversary of his appointment as president.

President Wickremesinghe departed on a two-day visit to India a short while ago, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President's Media Office said.

"Marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the President is scheduled to meet Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu & hold discussions with PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during his visit to enhance bilateral relations and explore areas of mutual interests, it said.

"The visit will further advance and consolidate the long-standing bilateral relations," Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said earlier this week.

In a statement in New Delhi, the External Affairs Ministry said that Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR.

"The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors," the statement said.

His agenda in New Delhi also includes development initiatives in the Northern and Eastern Provinces, tie-ups with India on projects focused on renewable energy, water supply, infrastructure development, investment promotion zones and the tourism industry.

Wickremesinghe has emphasised good relations with India and made it a major plank of his foreign policy.

Last week, President Wickremesinghe, also the country's finance minister, said that Sri Lanka would want to see the Indian rupee used as much as the US dollar.

The visit comes as Sri Lanka's weak economy shows signs of improvement.

He took over the reins of the government at a time when the country was in anarchy, with long gas and fuel queues. The situation has completely changed in the last one year and the economy is in better shape now.

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves. India offered Sri Lanka an economic lifeline with dedicated credit lines for fuel and essential items.

In 2022, India provided about USD 4 billion in assistance to Colombo to tide over its dire economic situation.

The island nation, which declared its first-ever credit default in mid-April last year, secured a bailout of USD 2.9 billion from the IMF in March this year, spanning over 4 years subject to reforms being put in place.

After his appointment, Wickremesinghe quickly restored the economic stability in the country.

Before undertaking the visit, Wickremesinghe was busy doing his homework as part of his preparation for the visit.

He started talks with the Tamil minority parties on power sharing - making his intentions clear to appease India’s insistence on the full implementation of the 13 Amendment on devolution of power to the minority community.

The Buddhist clergy, however, warned the President of the ‘dangers’ of the full implementation.

Wickremesinghe revived the talks on the issue after the heat came down and pledged to implement the 13A without the police powers.

The 13th Amendment, an outcome of an agreement reached between India and Sri Lanka after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987, deals with the devolution of land and police powers to the provinces in Sri Lanka.

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to fully implement the 13th Amendment as the answer to the Tamil demand for political autonomy for the Northern and Eastern regions.

Sri Lanka has had a long history of failed negotiations to end the Tamil claim of discrimination by allowing some form of political autonomy.

An Indian effort in 1987 that created the system of a joint provincial council for the Tamil-dominated north and east faltered as the Tamils claimed it fell short of full autonomy.

The Tamils put forward their demand for autonomy since gaining independence from Britain in 1948 which from the mid-70s turned into a bloody armed conflict.

Wickremesinghe wants to convince New Delhi that he has prioritised the Tamil issue.

He told Tamil parties this week that he genuinely wanted to resolve the issues faced by the Tamil people and that he did not believe in ulterior motives.

He has lined up multiple plans to make the 13A work and the intent to address other issues of Tamils through the Office of National Unity and Reconciliation, the Truth-Finding Mechanism, the Office on Missing Persons, and the development of the Northern and Eastern provinces. PTI Corr NSA NSA