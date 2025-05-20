Sri Lankan state TV to enter MoU with China

Colombo, May 20 (PTI) Rupavahini, the state television station, is to enter an MoU with China’s Chongqing Transmission Corporation, including for producing joint television programmes, a cabinet release said Tuesday.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), “there will be opportunities for exchange programmes, promoting academic and training opportunities, producing joint television programmes and obtaining necessary publicity for the tourism industry,” the cabinet release said.

The cabinet had earlier this week approved the proposal to pave way for a long term friendship and mutual understanding between the two entities.

Earlier, prior to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to China, the local state broadcasters, print and electronic media were given permission to enter MoUs with China's state-run media.

Rupavahini, the state TV, was a gift from Japan in 1982. Japanese funded equipment was installed by the Japanese technicians.