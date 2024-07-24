Sri Lankan Supreme Court bars police chief from exercising duties

Colombo, Jul 24 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an interim order restraining Deshabandu Tennakoon from exercising his duties as the Inspector General of Police till the final hearing of fundamental rights petitions filed against him.

A three-member bench of the apex court issued the order that would stand until the completion of the hearing on nine fundamental rights petitions filed against the police chief.

Tennakoon was subject to stricture last year by the Supreme Court for violation of the fundamental rights of an individual by torturing him in custody in 2011.

The top court had ordered disciplinary action to be taken against Tennakoon for his 2011 fundamental rights abuse.

He was appointed as the police chief by President Ranil Wickremesinghe upon approval from the Constitutional Council in February this year.

The fundamental rights petitions against him were filed by the head of the Catholic Church, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and eight other people.