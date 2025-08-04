Sri Lanka's apex court dismisses petitions against Indo-Lanka MoUs

Colombo, Aug 4 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two petitions filed against the MoUs signed between the island nation and India early this year.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Achala Wengappuli and Justice Priyantha Fernando decided to dismiss the two petitions, citing that there is no prima facie case to proceed with the applications.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka in early April, seven MoUs were signed between the two countries.

The MoUs covered defence cooperation, digitalisation and the granting of multi-sectoral assistance to the eastern province.

Two nationalist groups had filed the petitions arguing that the said MoUs violated the Constitution and international law. They pleaded that their fundamental rights had been violated and sought a court interim injunction preventing the execution of the MoUs. PTI CORR ZH ZH