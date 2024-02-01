Sri Lanka’s controversial online safety bill becomes law

Colombo, Feb 1 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Parliament on Thursday endorsed a controversial bill to regulate online content despite criticism from the Opposition that claimed it will stifle freedom of speech.

Advertisment

Parliament’s communications office in a release said that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena certified the bill with his signature.

The Speaker’s endorsement came despite demands internationally and locally to refrain from signing it.

The Parliament had approved the bill with amendments last week.

Advertisment

The new legislation would lead to the establishment of the Online Safety Commission which is empowered to make punitive rulings on offenses.

A false statement online would be liable, if convicted, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand Sri Lankan rupees.

Earlier, the bill was severely criticised as one which impinged on the freedom of expression.

Advertisment

The opposition argued, citing the Asian Internet Coalition (AIC), that the bill would hamper efforts to invite foreign investment.

The Opposition also vowed to repeal it when in power.

The AIC had said, “The proposed legislation, in its present form, poses significant challenges that, if not addressed comprehensively, could undermine the potential growth of Sri Lanka's digital economy.” The highest court had ruled to amend at least 31 of the full 57 clauses of the bill. PTI Corr NSA AKJ NSA NSA