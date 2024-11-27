Sri Lanka's newly-elected parliament to take up two key policy debates next week

Colombo, Nov 27 (PTI) Sri Lanka's newly-elected Parliament will take up two key debates next week, including one on the government's policy statement, the first such discussion under the National People's Power (NPP) government following its resounding victory in the November parliamentary election.

The debate on the government's policy statement, presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during the inaugural session, will occur on December 3 and 4, followed by a vote.

Additionally, the debate on the interim vote on account for the first four months of 2025 is set for December 5 and 6, after which it will be presented for parliamentary approval.

The vote on account will lead to the formal presentation of the 2025 budget on February 17.

The new parliament of Sri Lanka - the 10th parliament since 1978 - was convened on Thursday last for the first session after the landslide victory of the ruling NPP, which created history by winning 159 seats in the 225-member assembly.

President Dissanayake made his policy statement last week while opening the new parliament where his NPP has an absolute majority.

He made the current program with the IMF for economic recovery the cornerstone of his immediate economic policy.

Last week, the government won approval for the third review of the program started under the previous regime. The fourth tranche is to be released soon after the IMF board approval.

Dissanayake also stressed his government’s intent to clean up public life by holding those responsible for past bad deeds accountable.

Several corruption cases against the former regime high-ups have been reopened since he won the presidency in September.