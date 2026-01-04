Sri Lanka’s  ruling JVP condemns US action in Venezuela

Colombo, Jan 4 (PTI) Sri Lanka’s ruling party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) on Sunday condemned the US' invasion of Venezuela and abduction of democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

“We believe that nobody will approve of the forceful military aggression against Venezuela by the United States of America,” JVP, a major stakeholder in the ruling National People's Power (NPP), said in a statement. The US carried out the military assault on the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro had stridently denied the charges.

The US troops have taken Maduro and his wife to New York. Venezuela declared a national emergency after the US action.

“We condemn the military invasion of Venezuela by the United States of America and stand for Venezuela's sovereignty and independence," the statement added, according to Daily Mirror. The JVP said they stand for the sovereignty and independence of Venezuela.

"Powerful countries do not have the right to violate this principle," it said.

JVP said that modern society and governance should be civilised, and democracy, human rights and sovereignty of states are universally accepted principles.

“Military aggressions and invasions against sovereign states in violation of these principles cannot be justified,” it said. It added that people of Venezuela must be left to determine their own future without any external intervention. PTI CORR RD RD RD RD