Sri Lanka's top immigration official to face contempt of court charges

Colombo, Sep 13 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt of court notice to the country's top immigration official for failing to comply with its order to halt the outsourcing of the controversial on-arrival electronic tourist visa system.

The court's decision against Controller of Immigration and Emigration Harsha Ilukpitiya came in response to a fundamental rights petition filed by opposition politicians, who alleged that the outsourced operation was a scam and sought its suspension.

In mid-July, the apex court ordered Ilukpitiya to revert to the previous system, but he failed to do so.

The outsourced operation, which began in mid-April, had caused long delays for arrivals at Colombo's international airport and increased processing fees.

A three-member Supreme Court bench has now ordered that Ilukpitiya be charged with contempt of court, with the case scheduled to be heard on September 25. PTI CORR SCY SCY