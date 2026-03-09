Starmer speaks to Trump after criticism of UK’s response to Iran strikes

London, Mar 9 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken to Donald Trump to discuss the situation in West Asia after the US President had been extremely critical of the UK’s response to the strikes on Iran.

Trump took to social media to dismiss Starmer’s plan to send aircraft carriers to the region as an attempt to join wars “already won”.

Downing Street released a readout of the Trump-Starmer call on Sunday, seen as an effort to smooth over the so-called UK-US “special relationship”.

"The leaders began by discussing the latest situation in the Middle East and the military cooperation between the UK and US through the use of RAF (Royal Air Force) bases in support of the collective self defence of partners in the region," a 10 Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister also shared his heartfelt condolences with President Trump and the American people following the deaths of six US soldiers. They looked forward to speaking again soon," the spokesperson said.

It came after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that one of the UK's two aircraft carriers has been placed on advanced readiness, with the crew of HMS Prince of Wales docked in Portsmouth told they must be ready to leave within days.

"The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East," Trump wrote on Truth Social soon after.

"That's OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them any longer – But we will remember. We don't need people that join Wars after we've already won!," he wrote.

Later, speaking on Air Force One in response to a question about the use of UK bases in the joint Israeli strikes on Iran, he added: "We don't need them (aircraft carriers). It's not the right time. It would have been nice to have them two weeks ago." Starmer has firmly defended his decision to take a more defensive stance in the conflict, reiterating on Monday that his Labour Party government was “working round the clock to keep British citizens safe”.

“I know that people are worried sick for friends and family as the conflict in the Middle East continues," he said.

“Staff are on the ground to support those in need, government provided flights are helping people get home, and our tireless Armed Forces are flying across the region to defend our allies and our interests,” he said.

Downing Street said booking has opened for British nationals in Dubai wanting to access UK government-provided flights, alongside further commercial flights available to return to the UK amid the ongoing conflict.

Four additional Typhoon jets have now arrived in Qatar, and a Merlin helicopter is en route to RAF Akrotiri to bolster our defences in Cyprus, it said.

Meanwhile, HMS Dragon, which has air defence capabilities, is set to sail for the Mediterranean by next week to bolster security around the RAF base in Akrotiri in Cyprus.

The US-Israel strikes on Iran have divided views across the UK, with the Opposition Conservatives accusing Starmer of a weak response by not joining the American war efforts and for being “too scared” of upsetting a section of the Labour electorate.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a scheduled State Visit by King Charles III to the US next month to be called off.

"At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it's clear this visit should not go ahead,” he said.

"A State Visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country," Davey said. PTI AK SCY SCY