State busy in forming and dislodging govts: Pak SC

Islamabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Judges of the Pakistan Supreme Court on Friday passed scathing remarks against the state, accusing it of toppling and bringing down governments and indulging in ‘political engineering’ rather than addressing real issues.

Justice Athar Minallah gave these remarks when a three-member bench, headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, was hearing the bail petition of a murder suspect.

The Express Tribune reported that the top court ordered the immediate arrest of the murder suspect, Ishaq, and directed the Superintendent Police of the Supreme Court to hand him over to jail authorities after his bail plea was rejected.

The murder suspect had fled after securing bail in the case and was yet to be arrested again, The News International said.

The Express Tribune further reported that Justice Minallah remarked that the case had been pending in the apex court since 2017 while the “state is focused on toppling and bringing down governments”, with all institutions targeting political opponents.

Justice Mandokhel also commented on the state’s situation, mentioning that three prime ministers had been killed, but there is no clarity on the status of their cases.

He also highlighted that even the senior-most judges in Balochistan had been killed without any follow up of their cases (by the state).

Justice Minallah added that as long as state institutions remain engaged in political engineering, the country will continue facing such challenges.

He further criticised the failure to take responsibility for the assassination of a prime minister, stating that it took 40 years for the crime to be acknowledged, calling the lack of accountability a significant injustice.

Justice Mandokhel observed that public trust in institutions was dwindling, with people now expecting the Supreme Court to handle all matters.

Cases linger on for years in Pakistan due to inefficient and corrupt justice systems and no serious efforts have been made to rectify the situation. About 60,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court only, according to court officials. PTI SH NPK NPK