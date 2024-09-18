State funeral for South African Padma Bhushan recipient Pravin Gordhan

Johannesburg, Sep 18 (PTI) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced an official state funeral for former Indian-origin freedom fighter and cabinet minister Pravin Gordhan in his hometown of Durban.

Gordhan died aged 75 on September 13 after a short illness.

In 2019, the Government of India conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian order, on Gordhan for his distinguished service.

Earlier, he received the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award from the President of India. The award made him one of only two South Africans to have received double accolades from the Indian government -- the other being Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

Funeral service for Gordhan will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday morning.

Ramaphosa has declared Special Official Funeral Category 2, which entails ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service. The funeral service will be followed by a private cremation.

While Gordhan's body arrived at his residence in Pretoria on Tuesday to lie in state until it is conveyed to Durban, a Book of Condolence will remain open until his funeral at the office of the Department of Public Enterprises in Pretoria, where he served his last position as Minister until just four months ago before his retirement.

“The Book of Condolence is one way for South Africans and citizens of the world to remember former Minister Pravin Gordhan. His fearlessness and unwavering commitment to good governance will forever be remembered,” said Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa.

Other cabinet colleagues also recalled their interactions with Gordhan.

The Minister of Science. Technology and Innovation said Gordhan was instrumental in the formation of the United Democratic Movement (UDF) and its traditions of grassroots community struggles which successfully led to the collapse of the apartheid order in the 1990s.

“His scientific worldview always made an indelible impression, but it was also matched by a deep philosophical and intellectual commitment to democracy, equality and social justice not only for South Africa, but all humanity.” Blade Nzimande said.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who succeeded Gordhan in that position, said, “[Gordhan] deeply appreciated the role that the transformation of the economy and the judicious management of the country's finances could play in the lives of South Africans from all walks of life.” Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 to 2014 and again from 2015 to 2017.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation recalled how barely a week before his passing, Gordhan had shared his thoughts in a letter that was read out by his daughter Priyesha at the 130th commemoration of the founding of the Natal Indian Congress by young lawyer Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi during his tenure in South Africa.

“Today we reflect on the gap that has developed between those [progressive] values ; integrity and dedication to the national interest, on the one hand, and the self-interest, greed and corruption we find on the other. It’s time for a 'reset'.” Gordhan said in the message. PTI VN VN