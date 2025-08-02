State-of-the-art Z-10ME attack helicopter inducted in Pak's Army Aviation service

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday inducted “state-of-the-art” Z-10ME attack helicopter into its Army Aviation service as part of efforts to modernise the armed forces.

The induction ceremony in Multan was presided over by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who visited Multan Garrison, about 550 kms from here, for the purpose, according to the army.

“This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats,” the army said.

Later the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) witnessed firepower demonstration by the newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges.

“The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernisation of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries,” the army said.

No further details have been shared about the helicopters.

Interacting with troops, the COAS lauded their exceptional morale, professionalism, and combat proficiency. He appreciated the successful demonstration of combined arms tactics, reflecting the Army’s firm resolve to maintain a decisive edge in the evolving character of warfare.

At Corps Headquarters Multan, the COAS was briefed on the formation’s operational preparedness and ongoing training activities.