Statue of Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji unveiled in Israel

Nevatim (Israel), Nov 11 (PTI) A statue of Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji was unveiled in this southern ‘Moshav’ (community of farmers) in recognition of his efforts to rescue hapless Polish children during World War II, including some Jews.

The Maharaja of Nawanagar, a princely state in India now known as Jamnagar in the state of Gujarat, was honoured by Indian Jewish Heritage Centre (IJHC) and Cochini Jewish Heritage Centre (CJHC) on Monday evening for his '”exemplary compassion” during the war.

During World War II, when Europe was engulfed in the flames of conflict and persecution, the Maharaja emerged as an unlikely saviour rescuing around a thousand Polish children, some of them Jews.

He adopted these children and built a home for them in 1942 at Balachadi village in Jamnagar, saving them from the horrors of the war.

India's Ambassador to Israel J P Singh, who was present at the ceremony, spoke about the “Good Maharaja’s compassion" describing him as "a beacon of hope" reminding that humanity rises above all boundaries.

Polish Ambassador to Israel Maciej Hunia also attended the ceremony calling it "a very emotional moment".

Recalling that a part of his family also suffered during WWII, the Polish ambassador said that when asked by the prime minister of his country as to how they can “repay him for this great act”, the Maharaja had said to name a street in liberated Poland in his name in Warsaw.

"Today not only is there a square named after him, but also a monument and a tram in the western city was named after him,” the Polish envoy said.

On March 11, the Polish government commemorated him as the "Good Maharaja" and he has also been awarded the Commanders Cross in recognition of his outstanding service in providing protection for the children, he said.

The unveiling was done during an event, "The Jewish Experience in India Through Generations - A Unique phenomenon of Co-existence" organised by IJHC and CJHC.

Two exhibitions, Indian Jewish Heritage pictures by Nehemia Shahaf and another under the title 'A beacon of light in dark times’ by Tikza Lavi, were also displayed. The sculpture has been donated by Jerry Klinger and Sam Philips is the sculptor, an executive at IJHC told PTI. PTI HM GSP GSP