Statue of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar unveiled in Philippines

Manila: Indian Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain unveiled the statue of noted Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in the Philippines, an official statement said on Monday.

The unveiling took place at the Gullas College of Medicine (GCM) in Cebu on Saturday, the Indian embassy in the Philippines said in a post on X.

The envoy also attended the Indo-Philippine Cultural and Educational Exchange Summit at the college.

Both events were organised as part of the celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines.

"The event was organised by GCM under the leadership of its Chief Executive Adviser Dr. David Pillai, who commissioned the Thiruvalluvar statue at the College," it said.

The event also included cultural performances by Indian and Filipino cultural troupes and addresses by dignitaries.

It was attended by the Philippines' former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, senior officials, diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora.

India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on November 26, 1949, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.