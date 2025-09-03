Stop military action against common people in Pakistan's KP province, demands Imran Khan

Lahore, Sep 3 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded an “immediate halt” to the military action against the common people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ruled by his party.

Khan was referring to the federal government's action as part of the National Action Plan against militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the two most militancy-affected provinces in the country.

“Military operations and drone strikes against our own people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must come to an immediate halt. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the provincial government must vigorously resist such actions,” Khan said.

“Those regions are already reeling under the destruction due to floods ... and in such circumstances, launching (military) operations, drone attacks, or displacements is akin to rubbing salt into fresh wounds,” Khan said in a post on X.

There have been more than 480 deaths in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces since June 26, the start of monsoon rains, and millions of others remain impacted as torrential rains lashed large parts of the province.

Khan's appeal to Gandapur and his party's government is, however, not the first time that Khan or his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have made this demand.

The security forces had launched the NAP in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in July last week.

Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry had told the National Assembly last month that action against militants under the National Action Plan (NAP) would continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province despite PTI's objections.

“There will be no new operation but measures under the NAP will continue in the KP. Nobody can stop such measures,” he said, referring to the provincial government of Khan's PTI in the province.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases against him. In his post on X, the PTI's patron-in-chief further said that for three years, despite enduring oppression and coercion, and despite being on the side of truth, he called for dialogue in the national interest.

Yet, political vengeance was taken to its extreme against him and his family, he said.

“Our people were fired upon with bullets, and even our Opposition Leader in the Parliament was disqualified. No space for dialogue remains after such actions.

“They may imprison me or whomever they wish from my family but neither shall I retreat from my stance, nor will I bow before them,” he said referring to the powerful military establishment led by Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir.

In the long post, he also asked his party members to take part in the ongoing rescue and relief efforts amidst the tragic floods engulfing the country and listed the work done for environmental protection during his tenure as the prime minister. PTI MZ NPK NPK