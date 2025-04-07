Strike disrupts businesses in Pakistan's restive Balochistan

Karachi, Apr 7 (PTI) Businesses were closed on Monday in various cities of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province in response to a strike call by a local political party against the arrest of ethnic leaders.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) of Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who with his supporters has been giving a sit-in for the last 11 days, had called for a shutter-down strike.

The party launched a “long march” from Mengal's native Wadh town to the capital on March 28, demanding the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists. It also protests against a crackdown on the BYC last month's sit-in in Quetta.

However, the long march was stopped by authorities at the Lakpass area of Mastung district, where the BNP-M leader announced a sit-in.

As his efforts to travel towards Quetta were thwarted by police and no headway was made to achieve the objective, the release of BYC leaders, Mengal gave a strike call.

Dawn newspaper reported that various cities and towns in the province responded to the call. A strike was observed in Gwadar, Turbat, Pasni, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kharan, Mastung, Kalat, Dalbandin, Noshki, Sorab and Hub.

The shops, markets and banks remained closed.

Meanwhile, the provincial government warned Mengal that he would be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) if his party’s march entered Quetta.

The volatile province has been witnessing unrest for about two decades. The local parties allege that the federal government was exploiting the mineral wealth of the province, an allegation rejected by Islamabad.