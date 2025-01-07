7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu; Delhi-NCR feels tremors

Kathmandu: A strong earthquake was felt in central Nepal early morning on Tuesday. Kathmandu was shaken at around 6.50 am by the tremor.

Advertisment

The earthquake was preliminarily measured at 7.0 by NEMRC, with its epicenter in Sankhuwasabha and Taplejung, close to the Nepal-China border.

Several aftershocks have been recorded with magnitudes ranging from 5.0 to 5.1.

While official casualty numbers are still being compiled, there are no confirmed reports of fatalities at this time. However, there are indications of structural damage in Kathmandu and surrounding areas, with rescue and assessment teams working to evaluate the situation thoroughly.

Advertisment

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts.

In neighbouring India, particularly in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), people felt significant shaking.