Student-led NCP calls for ban on Hasina's Awami League

Dhaka, Mar 22 (PTI) The student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) on Saturday called for a ban on deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, claiming that the party "established fascism" in Bangladesh.

Addressing a protest rally in Shahbagh, Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Akhtar Hossain called on authorities to take steps to revoke the registration of the Awami League as a political party, state-run news agency BSS reported.

Asserting that people defeated the Awami League at the cost of thousands of lives and blood, Hossain said the party would not be allowed to rehabilitate in the country.

The party's 16-year regime was toppled by a massive student-led protest last year in August, following which Hasina fled to India.

Hossain said the party established fascism in Bangladesh in the name of election in 2014, 2018 and 2024 by destroying democracy, adding, "Every time when Awami League comes to power, people have to live under uncertainty." “People of Bangladesh sacrificed their lives on the streets and made a decision about the Awami League and we swear by the blood of our martyred brothers, we will not allow Awami League to do politics in Bangladesh in its own name when we have a single drop of blood in our bodies. The politics of fascism and Mujibism ideology will not be allowed to be rehabilitated in Bangladesh,” the report quoted him as saying.

Speaking at the rally, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said any plan to rehabilitate Awami League would be dealt with an iron hand, Prothom Alo reported.

Not just the Awami League, but all allies and beneficiaries of fascism should be held accountable, he said, adding that rumours about a conspiracy and plan to rehabilitate Awami League are untrue and any such effort will be prevented vehemently.