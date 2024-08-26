Students clash with armed forces in round 2 of protests in Bangladesh

New Delhi: A second round of student protests in Dhaka on Sunday witnessed clashes between students and government-backed forces Ansar, suggesting that the tension remains high in the neighbouring country.

About 40 students were reportedly injured due to clashes.

Bangladeshi Students are brutally beaten by the student's fav Nobel prize winner Md Yunus's police...

They were protesting because Md Yunus used them to grab power..



It's time to grab popcorn! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/QwTK03Vayl — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 25, 2024

While some showed support for the student protesters against what's perceived as government overreach and brutality, others suggested deep-seated political motivations behind the protests, including allegations of foreign influence.

In a post on X, political analyst Savio Rodrigues said, “Like I said earlier, CIA puppet Muhammad Yunus will not be able to control the Islamic radicals in Bangladesh. CIA has always failed to understand the nature of the beast of Islamic radicalism. It will feed it thinking it can tame it but its nature is to devour and destroy. US has messed up Bangladesh. Student protests erupts once again on the streets of Dhaka.”