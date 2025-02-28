Students-led political party to be launched amid unrest in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 28 (PTI) Bangladesh on Friday is set to witness emergence of a political party led by students who spearheaded the 2024 street campaign that led to the toppling of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime.

A large stage is ready in central Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue for the launch of 'Jatiya Nagorik Party' or National Citizen Party (NCP) led by the key-figures of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, also called Students Against Discrimination (SAD).

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement led a mass uprising leading to the ouster of Hasina's over 15 years of rule on August 5 last year. Three days later, Muhammd Yunus assumed charge as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government, effectively the prime minister.

NCP leaders said they expected around 3,00,000 people, including students from across the country, at the launch event. “People from all the 64 districts are to join our inauguration alongside the family members of those who gave their lives in the July-August mass uprising,” a spokesman of the new party’s media cell said.

“We have also invited the leaders of major political parties,” he added.

The new party is being launched with the blessings of Yunus, who took over as the Chief Adviser as the SAD nominee in August 2024.

NCP leaders said Yunus was also invited to their launch ceremony.

The other high-profile invitees include Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and ex-premier Khaleda Zia; her son and acting BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman; BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir; Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman, and leaders of several Islamic, rightist and leftwing parties and groups.

BNP had earlier expressed skepticism about the neutrality of the Yunus’ interim administration ahead of expected general elections in December this year, particularly after he extended his support for the proposed student-led party while three of their representatives were serving as advisers, equivalent to ministers, in his government.

One of the advisers, entrusted with the portfolio of information ministry, Nahid Islam, however, resigned earlier this week to head the NCP amid the criticism that the new party was being floated using the advantage of being part of the government.

A recent UN fact-finding report suggested policed actions during the uprising and subsequent violence claimed nearly 1400 lives.

Bangladesh witnessed a resurgence of unrest since February 5 this year when protestors burned and demolished the residence of the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, coinciding with her daughter Hasina’s previously announced virtual address to students from India.

The protesters set on fire or ransacked the houses and business establishments of the Awami League leaders and supporters across the country.

Bangladesh’s security forces have arrested over 8,600 people in a two-week crackdown named 'Operation Devil Hunt' that targeted gangs allegedly linked with the ousted Hasina government.

The arrests came amid growing concerns about rising crime levels, particularly in Dhaka, with police saying the number of robberies had doubled since January last year. PTI AR NPK NPK