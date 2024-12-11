Successful Modi-Xi meeting signifies new beginning of India-China ties: senior CPC official

Beijing, Dec 11 (PTI) The “successful” meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Russia in October “signified a new beginning” of India-China relations, a senior minister of the ruling CPC has said.

Advertisment

Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party of China (CPC) was referring to the Modi-Jinping meeting at Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia while speaking with the Indian envoy to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, on Tuesday, official media said on Wednesday.

The restarting of China-India relations meets the fundamental interests of the 2.8 billion people of the two countries, corresponds to the common expectations of the Global South and is also in line with the correct direction of history, he said.

Liu said China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with all political parties in India, jointly implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, and promote the early return of bilateral relations to a stable and healthy development track.

Advertisment

Modi and Xi met at Kazan on October 24 after the two countries reached an agreement to end the over four-year military standoff at Eastern Ladakh during which the relations between the two countries were virtually frozen.

During their meeting, their first in five years, the two leaders endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and instructed the Special Representatives for the boundary mechanism to meet to discuss further steps.

After their meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil followed by the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC). PTI KJV NPK NPK