Sudarsan Pattnaik showcases sand-and-colour paintings at Venice exhibition

London, Mar 8 (PTI) Internationally renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik is representing India at Contemporary Venice 2026, where he is showcasing his mixed-media “Jugalbandi” paintings that combine natural sand with colour on canvas.

Pattnaik, from Odisha, is the only Indian artist participating in the international exhibition being held at the historic Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello in Venice, Italy, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

At the exhibition, the artist is presenting his “Jugalbandi” series, a body of work that merges natural sand with colour on canvas, marking the first time he is showcasing these paintings at an international exhibition of this scale.

The works reflect themes of nature, human emotion, environmental balance and harmony between humanity and the earth, drawing from Pattnaik’s artistic journey from sand sculpting to painting.

“Today is a big day and marks a milestone in my journey as an artist. My childhood dreams of painting began at the feet of Lord Jagannath, and now my heart is full as my ‘Jugalbandi’ paintings are being exhibited at Contemporary Venice 2026 in Italy," Pattnaik said.

"From the beaches of Puri to Venice, I am deeply grateful for the warm appreciation from visitors and art lovers," he said.

During the opening in Venice, Pattnaik’s works attracted attention and appreciation from visitors and fellow artists, the release said.

Through the series, Pattnaik seeks to highlight the connection between nature and humanity, using art to promote environmental awareness and cultural harmony.

Organised by the ITSLIQUID Group in collaboration with ACIT Venice - Italian-German Cultural Association, the 18th edition of the exhibition features around 80 artists from more than 30 countries and presents a wide range of contemporary artworks.

Curator Luca Curci and officials of the ITSLIQUID Group praised the artist’s distinctive use of sand with colour on canvas and the environmental message conveyed through the works.

The event was officially inaugurated on Friday, with Pattnaik attending the opening ceremony and representing India among leading international artists. The exhibition will conclude on Mar 20.

Pattnaik, who is internationally known for his sand sculptures created on the beaches of Puri, has in recent years returned to painting and developed mixed-media works combining sand and colour.

Over the past five years, he has exhibited such works in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and New Delhi, drawing enthusiastic responses from audiences and art enthusiasts.