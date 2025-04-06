Sudarshan Patnaik becomes first Indian artist to receive Sand Master Award in UK

London: World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been honoured with The Fred Darrington Sand Master Award for his contributions to the field.

During the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival, which opened at Weymouth in the southern England county of Dorset on Saturday, Pattnaik set another milestone when he created a 10-feet-high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha with the message of "World Peace".

He was named the winner of the prestigious award, made extra special as the year 2025 coincides with the centenary of the legendary British sand sculptor Fred Darrington.

“I am honoured to be the first Indian artist to receive the ‘Fred Darrington’ British Sand Master Award at Sandworld 2025, a prestigious international sand art festival in Weymouth, UK,” said Pattnaik.

“This recognition is a testament to my 10-foot sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha, symbolising the universal message of World Peace,” he said.

Mayor of Weymouth Jon Orell presented the award and Medal to Pattnaik at the festival, attracting many international sand artists to Weymouth – dubbed the birthplace of British sand sculpture. Mark Andersen, Director of Sandworld, David Hicks, its co-founder, and Naorem J Singh, Minister for Culture at the High Commission of India in London, were among those present at the awards ceremony.

Pattnaik is a Padma Shri awardee who has participated in more than 65 International sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world. He has been honoured with many awards for his iconic creations.

Sandworld in Weymouth is a major tourist attraction, showcasing exceptional sand sculptures by artists from around the world. This year’s special exhibition event opened this weekend and will run until November.

“Located in Weymouth’s Lodmoor Park, this unique, all-weather attraction brings incredible works of art to life using nothing but sand and water,” the organisers said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Puri-based Pattnaik for the award.

Majhi in a post on X on Saturday said: "Heartiest congratulations to Padma Shri awardee and eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on being honoured with the first British Sand Master Award, 'The Fred Darrington'.

"His contribution has further enhanced the cultural heritage of our country and state on the global stage."