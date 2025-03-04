Suicide attack on cantonment foiled in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Mar 4 (PTI) The security forces foiled a terrorists' attack on a cantonment in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

Two suicide bombers detonated themselves near the wall of Bannu Cantonment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the evening.

After a breach in the wall, five to six attackers attempted to enter the cantonment but were neutralised, police added.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur affiliated Jaish-Al Fursan, in a statement, claimed the attack in Bannu, adding that two vehicles full of explosives were detonated.

Operations in the area are still ongoing, police added. PTI AYZ NPK NPK