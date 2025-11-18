Suicide bomber kills himself in premature blast in Pakistan, no casualties reported

Peshawar, Nov 18 (PTI) A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber detonated himself before reaching his target in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Doa Ghoda Bridge in the Surani area in Bannu district.

According to police, the explosion caused no loss of life or property, as the attacker blew himself up before reaching his intended target.

The attacker, identified as Ziad alias Hamza, was the mastermind behind several target killings of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Bannu and was an expert in manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs), police said.

His accomplice managed to flee the scene in an injured condition, police said, adding that a pistol, ammunition and bomb-making materials were recovered from the site.