Suicide bombers attack paramilitary force HQ in Pakistan's Peshawar, 3 security personnel killed

Peshawar, Nov 24 (PTI) Three security personnel were killed and 12 people injured on Monday when three suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a paramilitary force located in the heart of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan.

The suicide bombers, who attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters when dozens of troops were preparing for the morning parade, were also killed in counter-firing, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed Ahmad told reporters.

"Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the main gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” he said.

According to Dawn newspaper, the Jamat-ul Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007.

Citing spokesmen of the hospitals, it said that 11 injured people were brought to Lady Reading Hospital, while one injured person had been brought to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said that two suicide explosions took place inside the FC headquarters, one at the main gate and the other near the motorcycle stand located within the premises.

The powerful blast at the main gate triggered panic in the surrounding residential and commercial areas, with the explosion heard from a considerable distance. The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.

According to video footage, one of the suicide bombers approached the main gate of the FC Headquarters on foot. The attacker, draped in a shawl, detonated himself at the security checkpoint located at the main entrance.

The initial findings stated that three FC personnel were killed on the spot due to the explosion. Immediately after the blast, two other attackers entered the FC Headquarters through the side gate. Both were armed with rifles and hand grenades.

The findings reveal that once inside, the attackers moved towards the motorcycle stand on the right side and opened fire. They were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

It added that the attackers who managed to enter the premises were neutralised within 30 to 40 meters of the main gate.

According to the police, the assailants intended to take hostages, as the headquarters houses senior officers and a large number of personnel.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack, saying that timely action taken by security forces saved us from major harm. He also vowed to crush any terrorist plots against Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack, affirming that “externally backed Fitna-al-Khawarij cannot weaken Pakistan's unity, resilience or resolve”.

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned TTP as “Fitna al-Khawarij”, a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Security has been tightened in Islamabad following the Peshawar attack, with police checking at all entry points of the city. The public transport passengers are also being checked, said a spokesperson of the Islamabad Police.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the FC soldiers, saying they foiled the attack by taking timely action.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the terrorist attack while reiterating that the provincial government "stands firmly" with the police and all law enforcement agencies.

The civilian paramilitary force, originally called the Fron­tier Constabulary, was renamed by the government as Federal Constabulary in July.